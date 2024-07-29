Monterrey Mexico.– Almost two months after his controversial departure from Club Tigres as coach, technical director Robert Dante Siboldi decided to break the silence and published a letter through his social networks, exposing his version of the events and questioning the current feline board of directors.

In the four-page document, the Uruguayan coach claims to have been the subject of slander and a fabricated story by Tigres’ leaders to justify his dismissal from the club.

Siboldi said he was summoned on Monday, June 3, to the Cemex corporate offices along with his assistant Miguel Fuentes, where they were both separated and taken to different offices to be told what was apparently happening.

“While alone with Mauricio Culebro and Mauricio Doehner, the latter tells me “They betrayed us,” referring to the fact that Fuentes had supposedly leaked information to his rival team in the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

The version that the directors gave to Siboldi is that Fuentes had supposedly sold privileged information to the rival club in the city about strategy, lineup, tactical formation, which he did not believe.

They also informed him that he had been investigated but that he was clean and had only been a victim of the situation, so the only one accused was Fuentes.

“Our personal phones were tapped, as if they were a judicial authority,” and they also assured him that during the first leg, Miguel Fuentes was messaging someone from the rival board.

“They claimed to have all the evidence. They insisted on this a lot. They said they had photos, videos and audios showing that Miguel Fuentes received money and went to a casino to bet on the rival team, including images of the chat between the board and Fuentes,” the document states.

Although Siboldi initially believed the version and doubted his assistant, when he asked for evidence, at no time did the Tigres executives agree to share it when they returned to the Cemex offices on June 4.

Robert claims that he had already signed his renewal contract days earlier and that he was shown illegible black and white copies.

“I never thought I would be surrounded by people so lacking in values; the hypocrisy with which they behave is unheard of. It is a complete disappointment that there are people like this who do so much harm to Mexican soccer,” says Siboldi.

Siboldi insisted that his reputation and that of his coaching staff had been damaged, their careers and their families had been tarnished, and he regretted that the fans were also treated in this way.