Siblings | Many have been kicked or hit by their siblings as children – Is that normal?

The brothers threw themselves from the boat into the lake. The sisters fired at each other with shoes. They were shoved, hair pulled and pinched. Are siblings’ fights harmless or violent? And what kind of traces can they leave – and what should parents do?

How can a fight with a sibling get bad? Here is one example:

Sometimes when my older sister and I stayed at home alone, the war tag was off. Our feats were e.g. to reach the hall first and shoot shoes at the other if the other tried to approach. Once, my sister had put my horse up for sale on a website without telling me, of course, and my phone number as contact information. Female, 35

In a survey published on HS.fi, we asked what kind of arguments readers had with their siblings as children and what kind of traces they left. A 35-year-old woman was one of the respondents.