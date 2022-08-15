The dramatic expedition was punctual with teenagers involved

Punitive expedition a Castellamare of Stabia in the province of Naples. Just two kids 12 and 13 years attended a ambush driven by father. The three presented themselves in front of casa of the lover of the ex-wife of the man who organized the blitz and they would have him intercom inviting him to take to the street. At that point, once he got off, the retaliation. It would have been hit – we read in the Corriere della Sera – a first time from the thirteen year old. Then he was joined by two more stab wounds, surrounded by both his father and his children. The two little boys were reported to the Prosecutor’s Office of the minors. The father denounced. To discover the extramarital affair and to decide the punitive expedition to the victim’s house was the 50-year-old with his two children. A family businessin short, which was consumed in the entrance hall of the condominium last Friday evening.

To rebuild the dramatic story – reports the Journal – i carabinieri of Castellamare, arrived with the radio-mobile nucleus at the San Leonardo hospital at 21.30. In the emergency room there is a man wounded by a knife; he is conscious. While the doctors suture the wounds, he tells everything to the military. “I was coming home, it must have been 9 pm. I haven’t seen them immediately. They called me, I recognized them immediately. Soon after we started arguing. They accused me of have a relationship with the woman, mother of the two boys and wife of man. Suddenly they pulled out the blades“. The victim tries to defend himself, but the three surround him before hitting him in turn with their switchblades. While he is on the ground he also comes. kicked and punched. Immediately after the ambush the three flee towards home, to Torre Annunziata where the family lives. Now the man is hospitalized for observation with one prognosis of 40 days. Just the non-severity of the injuries would have excluding the hypothesis of attempted murder.

Subscribe to the newsletter

