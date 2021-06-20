Soccer is trained, but if we look at the history of great players, it is inevitable to think that there is also a genetic component. Sibling couples have reached the elite and triumphed in their respective countries, to the point of being international. We review the brothers who played a European Championship together:
Jack and Bobby Charlton were called up with England for Euro 1968. Play, only Bobby played; Jack watched the games from the bench.
The Laudrup brothers played together at the Euro in Denmark 1996. Michael is the brother who has taken all the spotlight, however, Brian was the one who won the Euro in 1992.
The Koeman brothers’ couple is a myth in the Netherlands. Ronald played central, Erwin winger. They played together the Eurocopa of 1988, the two like holders. They won the title.
Frank de Boer’s career with the Netherlands is much broader than Ronald’s. The two coincided defending the oranje at Euro 2000. Frank was the captain.
Bernd and Karlheinz Förster is a German brother and sister who played together in the 1980 and 1984 Euro Cups. They won the first, although Bernd was a substitute in the final.
Brothers Gary and Phil Neville are a legend in the Premier League and the English national team. They played together the Euro Cups of 1996, 2000 and 2004. Gary was a starter in all, Phil was a substitute in the first.
The brothers Niko and Robert Kovac played together the Euro Cups of 2005 and 2008 with Croatia. Niko came to wear the Dalmatian captain’s armband in 2008.
Romelu and Jordan Lukaku defended Belgium’s elastic at Euro 2016. The winger only played one game, the striker is indisputable. Jordan has not been summoned to this 2020 edition.
Belgium is a selection of brothers. If in the last edition of the European Championship it had the Lukaku brothers, this edition has summoned Thorgan and Eden Hazard.
Aleksey and Vasili Berezutski have coincided in two Euro Cups with the Russian national team: 2008 and 2016. Neither has been the undisputed starter.
Northern Ireland was one of the teams that attracted the most attention at Euro 2016. In that team were the brothers Jonny and Corry Evans.
