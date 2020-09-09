A resident of the Krasnoyarsk Territory who arrived in Sochi turned out to be a serial automotive arsonist – she broken 11 automobiles. That is reported on website Directorate of the Ministry of Inside Affairs for the Krasnodar Territory.

The girl’s actions grew to become identified after a neighborhood resident contacted the police. He stated that at night time an unknown particular person set hearth to his Volkswagen automotive. Inside Ministry officers examined the scene and studied the recordings from surveillance cameras – so that they managed to establish the suspect, she turned out to be a 45-year-old Siberian lady. She was detained and brought to the police station.

It was established that the girl broke the facet window of the automotive, threw a Molotov cocktail into the cabin and disappeared. The police came upon that she set hearth to 10 extra automobiles in Sochi, the whole quantity of harm exceeded 1.9 million rubles. A prison case was initiated underneath half 2 of article 167 of the Felony Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional destruction or harm to property”), the utmost punishment underneath it’s as much as 5 years in jail. For what motive the girl set the automobiles on hearth just isn’t specified. She was taken into custody.

In June, a resident of Kurgan set hearth to 13 automobiles value 18 million rubles. He made his approach into the car parking zone of the automotive dealership and doused the automobiles with liquid from a canister, then threw the match and left. He didn’t clarify the explanations for his motion. A case was opened in opposition to the arsonist for the willful destruction or harm of property.