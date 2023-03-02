Novosibirsk “Siberia” on Thursday, March 2, beat Omsk “Avangard” in the first match of the series 1/8 finals of the Gagarin Cup, which was held in Omsk.

The total score of the match is 2:1 in favor of Sibir. At the same time, the main time of the meeting ended in a draw 1:1. Nikita Setdikov scored the winning goal in overtime.

Avangard player Alexei Bereglazov scored the first goal in the 58th minute of the match. However, a minute later the score was equalized by Alexander Sharov.

“Siberia” after this game leads in a series of up to four victories 1:0. The next match will take place in Omsk on March 4.

In the last regular season, Sibir met with Avangard four times. Then the teams exchanged victories.

Earlier, on March 1, the SKA hockey club was defeated by Dynamo Minsk in St. Petersburg. The Belarusian team won with a score of 6:4. Pucks in its composition were thrown by Nikita Pyshkaylo, Cedric Paquette, Roman Gorbunov, Vitaly Pinchuk, and Vladimir Alistrov also scored a double.