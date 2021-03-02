The beginning of the Gagarin Cup on March 2 did not delight the audience with sensations, but presented several bright matches. Perhaps the most predictable was the meeting between Avangard Omsk and Avtomobilist from Yekaterinburg.

For the third season, the Omsk who played home matches in Balashikha last evening confidently beat the Ural team on their ice – 3: 0. Now they are waiting for the second game in the Moscow region, which will take place on Thursday, March 4. And on Saturday and Monday they will have to play in Yekaterinburg. And it is possible that the winner of the series will already be determined based on the results of four matches.

As expected, the arena in Balashikha turned out to be as full as the current covid rules allow. Both opponents suffered serious losses. Avangard could not count on the first line striker and one of the brightest players in the majority special brigade, Reed Boucher. Instead, Klim Kostin was put in the top three to Jiri Sekach and Korban Knight.

The main star of Omsk Ilya Kovalchuk was in the top three with Denis Zernov and Sergei Tolchinsky. Recall that during the February pause for the Eurotrip, the 37-year-old striker left for the United States, having missed several KHL matches. Kovalchuk did not play for 20 days and only came out on the ice in the last match of the regular season against Barys (5: 2), which took place on Saturday.

However, his absence did not hit Avangard, which won ten out of 13 previous matches. But Avtomobilist lost nine of the last 13 meetings of the regular season. By the playoffs, he never came out of a long crisis. In addition, in the first match in Balashikha, Bill Peters’ team could not count on one of their leaders – goalkeeper Jakub Kovar.

Instead, Vladimir Galkin, Gornyak from Uchalov, who played the first round of the VHL playoffs for the Avto farm club, was called up. He did not spoil the pictures in the match with Avangard, but he could not perform a miracle.

In the confrontation between two Canadian styles – Omsk mentor Bob Hartley and his counterpart Peters, the first took the upper hand. Avangard completely turned off Avtomobilist’s striking unit – Anatoly Golyshev, Pavel Datsyuk and Alexey Makeev from the game.

Tolchinsky opened the scoring very quickly – in the seventh minute of the match, he took advantage of the passes of Alexei Emelin and Zernov. For a long time Avtomobilist destroyed the opponent’s game quite well, but did not come up with much ahead of it. The illusion of resistance from the guests was created. Against this background, the two-period match was extremely tough and boring.

But immediately after the second break, Avangard finished off the opponent. During the first four minutes of the third period, he converted the majority twice. First, Oliver Kaski scored with a transfer from Tolchinsky, and then Kovalchuk and Alexey Bereglazov brought Kirill Semyonov to the goal throw. After that, the Hawks calmly brought the match to victory.

– The game was quite predictable – Avtomobilist created almost nothing in front, – said the ex-head coach of Avangard Fyodor Kanareikin in an interview with Izvestia. – Fears are confirmed that this series will end quickly. Maybe the Omsk people will give some slack and allow the opponent to win the match, but most likely, the series will be behind them. Avangard is now simply faster than Avtomobilist, is stricter in defense and is very effective in the majority. It is not yet clear what could cause a turning point in the confrontation.

The playoffs began with a match in Magnitogorsk, where the local Metallurg after the first period lost to the Kazakh Barys with a score of 1: 3, but eventually defeated him 7: 4. Petersburg SKA on its ice also yielded to Minsk Dynamo (0: 1) by the first break, eventually bringing the matter to victory – 4: 2. Finally, Dynamo Moscow defeated Severstal from Cherepovets with only a minimal score at home (1: 0).

The second matches of these series will be played on Thursday, March 4th. Four more series will start on Wednesday: CSKA Moscow derby – Spartak, Ak Bars (Kazan) – Torpedo (Nizhny Novgorod), Lokomotiv (Yaroslavl) – Jokerit (Helsinki) and Salavat Yulaev ( Ufa) – “Traktor” (Chelyabinsk).