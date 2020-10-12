#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It represents a real anomaly. 80 meters high, 900 meters wide, 1.5 kilometers long: here are the measurements of the Batagaïka crater, the largest in the world due to the melting of the permafrost. This land had previously been frozen, regardless of the season, and had been for thousands of years. Scientists estimate that the crater widens by more than ten meters each year.

A danger for the population and the planet

In the city of Yakutsk, residents see the serious consequences of global warming on a daily basis. Overnight, buildings suffer from major cracks. This melting phenomenon is also worrying about other environmental aspects. When it melts, permafrost expels greenhouse gases. 12 meters underground, researchers estimate that permafrost could continue to melt 30 meters by the end of the century.