The Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Irkutsk Region and the Republic of Buryatia have become leaders in the ranking of regions that account for the most illegal logging. This was announced on Tuesday, May 11, by the experts of Roslesinfotorg following the results of the study.

The agency has summed up the results of remote monitoring of forestries for the first three months of 2021. According to experts, this period accounts for the largest number of illegal logging. So, in the first three months of 2021, 59.1 million hectares were covered in 15 regions of the country – 75% of the area is in Siberia, 9% is in the Far East, 7% is in the North-West, the rest is in the regions of the Ural, Volga and Central regions. federal districts. In total, this year monitoring will be carried out in 37 constituent entities of the country on an area of ​​211.5 million hectares.

From January to March, 49 cases of illegal logging with a volume of more than 50 thousand cubic meters were revealed in 8 out of 15 regions of Russia.

“We are talking about the Republics of Buryatia and Bashkortostan, the Trans-Baikal and Krasnoyarsk Territories, as well as the Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk, Sverdlovsk and Tver Regions. The amount of damage is about 437 million rubles. On average, 872 cubic meters of timber were cut illegally per 1 million hectares of forestry areas “viewed” from space. For comparison, this figure decreased by a quarter compared to the first quarter of last year – then, on average, “black lumberjacks” managed to harvest 1158 cubic meters of timber for each million hectares of monitoring forestries, ”says Roslesinfotorg.

Most violations in the first quarter of this year, both in Siberia and throughout the country, occurred in the Krasnoyarsk Territory: on average, in this region, per 1 million hectares, “black” lumberjacks cut down 1405 cubic meters of timber. The damage is estimated at 75 million rubles.

In the Irkutsk region, the average volume of illegal logging was 1,229 cubic meters per 1 million hectares. In the Republic of Buryatia, in turn, the average volume of illegal logging has tripled since last year: from January to March 2021, it reached 96 cubic meters of timber per hundred thousand hectares.

Earlier it was reported that a group of “black lumberjacks” was detained in the Primorsky Territory. The damage from deforestation exceeded 38 million rubles.