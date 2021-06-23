The worst ecological catastrophe in the natural history of the Earth – the Permian extinction – was caused by massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia. This was finally proved by Chinese scientists from the University of Science and Technology, together with colleagues from Canada, the United States and Switzerland. The researchers explained for the first time how atmospheric pollution from volcanic aerosols could lead to the extinction of most species of living organisms on land and oceans. The article of scientists was published in the journal Nature Communications.

The Permian extinction occurred 251 million years ago at the border of the Permian and Triassic periods. About 90 percent of marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species have disappeared from the face of the Earth. It is believed that the fault lies with trap magmatism in Siberia, when a huge volume of magma is poured onto the surface and a large amount of aerosols are thrown out. To determine the nature of aerosol particles, scientists analyzed the isotopic composition of Permian-Triassic sedimentary rocks in Arctic Canada.

The researchers found that the deviation of the isotopic signature of Ni60 / Ni58 in the tested samples from the signature of the standard sample ranges from minus 1.09 to 0.25 ppm (or a tenth of a percent). The deviation of the nickel isotope signature, denoted as δ60Ni, is defined as the Ni60 / Ni58 ratio found in Permian sedimentary rocks to the commonly encountered ratio of nickel-60 to nickel-58 (in the formula, one is still subtracted from the ratio, which explains the minus sign in excess light isotopes).

The reason for the specific isotope signature can be different sources, characterized by their own isotope ratio. For example, it can be the products of continental crust weathering carried by rivers to the oceans; volcanic aerosols deposited into the oceans from the atmosphere; or hydrothermal activity. For example, the average deviation of the isotope signature for rivers is 0.84 ppm, that is, in the river water there is an excess amount of nickel-60 isotopes in relation to nickel-58 (this is due to the sorption of light nickel isotopes on iron oxides). In seawater, the excess of nickel-60 grows even more (1.44 ppm). The physicochemical conditions of different environments change the isotopic signatures, which makes it possible to determine exactly how the rocks were formed.

The δ60Ni of Permian-Triassic rocks are characterized by the presence of an excess amount of light isotopes. A similar deviation is observed during the formation or melting of magmatic sulfides at high temperatures. According to scientists, trap magmatism in Siberia melted sulfide nickel ores, and the resulting aerosols fell to the surface, including over the Arctic part of Canada. This happened 500 thousand years before the start of the mass extinction, but large-scale nickel emissions should have already led to environmental disruption.

The increase in nickel concentration over the millennia should have been accompanied by a violent activity of microorganisms in the ocean, which ultimately led to the depletion of oxygen in the seas and the formation of giant dead zones. The extinction was accelerated by the peak of volcanic magmatism, which led to the release of carbon dioxide and methane and, as a result, to dramatic climate change and almost complete oxygen depletion of the ocean. This caused the mass extinction of marine animal species.