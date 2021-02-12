It is an immensity of snow and ice that covers Lake Baikal. The Siberian Sea in February is a frozen desert. But, below, divers come to measure themselves against the ice, highlights France 2, Friday February 12. It is a real challenge against the cold in an absolutely unique ecosystem. In fact, 1,500 animal species live there, as well as hundreds of plants. About ten inhabitants of the region – divers – cut an opening in 50 centimeters of ice, with a chainsaw and an ice pick.

“We do it where it is not thick so it is less difficult. When it reaches a meter thick, it is more complicated”, explains Andrei Dmitrievtich, director of the SVAL diving center. After 20 minutes, the water begins to spout, it is at two degrees; it is more than the air which is at -14 degrees that day. One of the men present makes the first dive of his life. To withstand the cold, he has a dry suit. After concentrating for several minutes, he manages to squeeze under the ice cover. Throughout his voyage in the sea, he holds a rope tightly, in case he needs help from his colleagues.