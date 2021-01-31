In 2021, in the Urals and Siberia, a grouping of electronic suppression complexes “Pole-21” was deployed. Sources in the Russian Defense Ministry told Izvestia about this.

The newest systems will interfere with drone flights, cruise missile strikes and other high-precision weapons. At the same time, unlike other electronic warfare systems, “Pole-21” is up to hundreds of jammers spaced at a great distance from each other. Each of them can be controlled remotely, as well as, if necessary, turn off and also activate.

According to open data, the export version of the station system suppresses all three major foreign satellite navigation systems. We are talking about American Navstar (GPS), European Galileo and Chinese BeiDou.

Military experts are confident that the complex will radically strengthen the defense of Russian territory. Thus, Viktor Murakhovsky told Izvestia that the capabilities of Field-21 allow not only suppressing signals from satellite navigation systems, but also introducing geolocation errors.

“This is a geographically distributed system that can increase its capabilities and cover significant areas of the terrain. The complex should be used in close cooperation with air defense and missile defense systems, ”the expert noted.

Read more in the Izvestia article: Russian “Field”: the complex will protect Siberia and the Urals from drones and missiles