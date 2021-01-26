These are surreal and sublime photos. They seem to defy the laws of gravity and can only be taken thanks to the cold. In Siberia, where temperatures reach minus 50 degrees, photographers have decided to immortalize the beauties of nature. Galina Davidova manages to capture the cold thanks to her magnificent pictures. “Of course it smells and it is transmitted through the lens”, she believes.

She points to running horses, whose exhalation can be observed because of the extreme cold. The person concerned has made snow her element; she is not afraid to venture there to take photographs in minus 40 degrees because she wears a long fur coat that she has made herself. As for the equipment, she regulates it in advance, warm in the car. Once outside, she only takes the device out for a few minutes.

The JT

The other subjects of the news