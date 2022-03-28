The 94th edition of the ceremony of the Oscar Awards 2022 ends up awarding the statuette for best film to “CODA”, a film directed by Sian Heder and that won the nominees: “Belfast”, “The power of the dog”, Don’t look up”, “Drive my car”, ” Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley” and “West side story”.

The winning film of the most coveted statuette of the night was also crowned in the category of best supporting actor, awarded to Troy Kotsur, the first performer with hearing disabilities to receive the recognition.

Official poster of “CODA: the sounds of silence”. Photo: Apple TV+

CODA – synopsis

Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, he works in the mornings before school to help his parents and his brother keep their fishing business afloat. But upon joining her high school choir club, Ella Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for her singing.

What does CODA mean in the movie?

The title is short for “Child of deaf adults”, which in Spanish means “Children of deaf adults”, a term often used by people with hearing disabilities.

Cast of CODA

Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi

Troy Kotsur as Frank Rossi

Marlee Matlin as Jackie Rossi

Daniel Durant as Leo Rossi