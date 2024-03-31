Siamese Hensel twins put those who condemned the wedding of one of their sisters in their place

Siamese twins Hensel from the USA put in place people discussing and condemning the wedding of one of their sisters. This is how women reacted to negative comments on social networks: writes New York Post.

Abigail and Brittany were outraged by the sudden interest in their personal lives, since they had been in the information space almost their entire lives. “We call out to all the haters. If you don't like what I do but still follow me, then you're still a fan,” the Hensel sisters said.

Siamese twins aroused a new wave of interest after a video of a wedding was published – one of the sisters, Abigail Hensel, was getting married. The ceremony itself took place in 2021, but it became known about it three years later. The twin's chosen one was former military man and nurse Josh Bowling.

The sisters are connected to each other at the torso, each of them controls one side of the torso, while they share the intestines, bladder and reproductive organs. Therefore, the marriage of the twins caused confusion and questions online about how personal life was possible under such conditions.