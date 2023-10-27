The Siaarti Icare national congress 2023ongoing until tomorrow in Rome, is providing an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of Italian society of anesthesia, analgesia, resuscitation and intensive care also in the field of critical emergency medicine, the main sector of work for almost 20% of its members. The extra-hospital emergency sees anesthesiologist-resuscitation doctors today playing a decisive role in taking charge of the critically ill patient – we read in a Siaarti note – also and above all in the pre-hospital context, for example in the air ambulance, in medical emergency advanced and in the 118 operations centers; but the same specialists are also involved in the hospital context, as managers of the Emergency Departments, Resuscitation/Intensive Care and operating blocks, dealing on the front line with the rescue service and taking care of the injured, for example in the event of major emergencies.

“A valuable contribution to research and training in this sector comes from the anaesthetists-resuscitators of the military health system who have always been active in the Maximergency and hostile environment sector of Siaarti: for this reason the Company has sought the presence of military institutions also during the inaugural ceremony of this Congress, with a speech by major general Carlo Catalano, director of the Celio military hospital” he explains Roberto Balagna, responsible for critical emergency medicine of society. “The skills of military anesthetists-resuscitators together with those of anesthetists-resuscitators expert in clinical toxicology and major emergencies have allowed many colleagues to engage, for example, in the development of NBCRE and Civil Defense plans”, adds Balagna, referring to the intervention in the event of danger of contagion from nuclear, biological, chemical or radiological substances which could cause serious damage to people, animals or things: a topic to which a session of the Congress held yesterday was dedicated.

Tomorrow, Saturday 28 October, in an afternoon session, we will talk about air rescue and the role of the anesthetist-resuscitator on emergency vehicles. In fact, a few weeks ago was the publication by Siaarti – continues the note – with the collaboration of other medical and nursing scientific societies involved in the sector, of the Guidelines on helicopter rescue and of the Good Clinical Practices on intra-hospital and inter-hospital transport. -hospital, while experts from the Society are working on the development of new good clinical practices for pre-hospital emergencies.

“In such a difficult period for public health, the contribution that scientific societies can make is increasingly strategic, also and above all in terms of appropriateness and cost-effectiveness – underlines Balagna – The network organization of the emergency-urgency system , the need for increasingly defined and precise paths for time-dependent pathologies, the need for treatment in centers of excellence sees the contribution of the anesthesiologist-resuscitator expert in critical emergency medicine as increasingly strategic both in scientific terms and programming and on the operational side, where he acts as a specialist”.

Emergency management is an area that also closely concerns hyperbaric and underwater medicine, another of the cultural areas in which Siaarti’s activity is divided. Examples include cases of a diving accident in remote locations or the treatment of patients with unstable hemodynamics in a hyperbaric chamber. “Another element that is addressed is that of the safety of care in Hyperbaric centers, with particular attention to situations of fragility such as those resulting from respiratory and cardiovascular pathologies – he explains Claudio Spena, head of Siaarti hyperbaric medicine – Our scientific society also plays a very important role in terms of promoting good professional practices. These topics have been present in the Icare program for some time and this year they will also be explored from the point of view of employment security”.

But can a “niche” area like that of Hyperbaric Medicine be of general interest for the entire discipline? “Certainly – Spena remarks – because these aspects are of great importance not only for clinicians who usually work in the field of hyperbaric and underwater medicine, but also for the many colleagues who, despite working in other fields, are involved in the patients’ path with indication for hyperbaric treatment and which, therefore, need updating in this area too”. These and other topics relating to the world of critical emergency medicine, concludes Balagna, “will be at the center of the Siaarti Congress of the emergency area which, after the expected and usual year of break, it will be organized in Turin in April 2024”.