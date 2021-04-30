The Thunder have a new player in their ranks and he will be, unless they cut his contract early, for the next three seasons and the remainder of it. It is Gabriel Deck, who after a key game in Istanbul with Real Madrid reached an agreement with the American franchise to make his dream come true. He’s already in the best league in the world and he’s already playing, which is not the same. The forward raised in Santiago del Estero has gone through an ordeal during the last days: almost a month waiting for everything to be fine, first with the visa and then with the coronavirus tests. It took six negative tests since he set foot in Oklahoma City and he was only able to have a light shooting session with his new teammates, so the debut was caught with tweezers. But Mark Daigneault, his now coach, wanted him as soon as possible and he did so. At the first opportunity, to the field.

The technician praised him after the day: “He is tremendously competitive and a team player. Furthermore, his game has been able to grow in a high-level environment. He is big and strong, he knows how to play and will find a way to fit into the scheme..

Deck entered the Chesapeake Energy Arena as a substitute to raise his contribution to fifteen minutes against the Pelicans, the rival that took out a victory in which their lives were much more than the Thunder. ‘Tortu’ went against Zion Williamson, one of the rising stars of the NBA, and scored your first two points. Against the genius he could do little more, they put him a first test of the ones they give to pass oppositions. He missed his other four shots to the basket, three of them from outside the arc, but it was liked with a back assist for Isaiah Roby to hang on the two-handed hoop.

The night, however, was more positive for the opposing side. The Pelicans, on the wire to see whether or not they go to an extra round in order to fight for the title, could not fail. And they came from losing in Denver 24 hours earlier, which was another stone on the road. They did not get nervous and took out the oil they had come for. 95-109 on the scoreboard with a notable superiority during practically the entire game against a Thunder that no longer plays anything and that incorporates players to test them, such as Gabriel Deck. The first arreón and the second coincided with the first two quarters. They were placed with differences of more than ten points very quickly and only weakened in a third period in which they saw their position in the game threatened in a lukewarm way. Williamson (27) and Ingram (23) were the best, with the Spanish Willy Hernangómez in double double (13 + 10) and accompanying them as a starter.