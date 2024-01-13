Alexandru Ivan was thin, he had straight jet black hair combed forward like boys his age, and delicate facial features. He is always composed about his photos, even when he blows out the 14 candles of his last birthday on a cake full of cream at his house, with photos of his family and Christmas lights, given that he was born on December 26th. On the TikTok profile, where his back is turned, and he is wearing a black jacket with a red bull on his back, he is leaning on a railing and looking thoughtfully at a park in front of him: perhaps he was thinking about the ball and football that he loved so much and played with friends as soon as he could.



Alexandru Ivan killed at 14 for one look too many: the ambush, the trap and the shots. It's a hunt for seven people Edoardo Izzo January 13, 2024

But he also liked motorcycles and boxing. And he loved his little dog. Alexandru, «he was a not good boy, more than good», his uncle Ionut describes him, trying to hold back tears. «He died without a reason. They took his life for nothing – he says still in disbelief – he went to school and played football. He didn't go on the streets, he wasn't around drugs. My brother is my mother's partner, he was like a son to him – he repeats several times – He was with him last night because he wanted to go to sleep with another uncle.” Then, before returning to the house in the Finocchio suburb, where the outskirts of Rome are almost no longer Rome. he adds: “I have suspicions about who might have killed my nephew but there are investigations, the police will find out who it was.”

The uncle of the 14-year-old killed in Rome: “It was a trap”. Then he bursts into tears





The 14-year-old lived in a house on the ground floor of a residential building. A life as a teenager: football and school, he attended the eighth grade at the Domenico Savio school. Next year he would be going to high school. In a reel posted on TikTok someone had filmed him sitting at his class desk during recess while he looked at his phone. As soon as he realized he was being filmed, with a surprised face he turned away. But always with grace.

Shooting in Monte Compatri (RM), the words of the mayor: “The surveillance videos being examined by the investigators”





He also had a little dog, Kendra, who continued to bark at the front door throughout the day waiting for Alexandru who often took her for a walk. Those who knew him speak of him as a “kind, quiet, very polite, even very shy” boy. A little boy who took care of his two younger brothers. His family had been living in Monte Compatri about two years ago and had integrated well. There are many on social media talking about Alexandru's death: “You can't be killed like this at just 14 years old”, many comment, leaving heart or flower-shaped emojis and condolences to the family.