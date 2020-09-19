Actress Shweta Tripathi, while rejecting Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 percent of Bollywood’s use of drugs, has claimed it to be half-truth.

The ‘Masaan’ fame actress, who was impressed by acting in recent digital releases like ‘Cargo’ and ‘The Gone Game’, also said that Kangana had the illusion that actresses had to sleep with someone to get work and to say That outsiders make a place in the ‘big bad world of cinema’ only after compromising, it is not so nor does Bollywood work like this.

Shweta told IANS, “I think these things are circulating that half of the people in the film industry are intoxicated, or that women actresses sleep with someone to get work, and outsiders get great and good scripts. For and only after compromising in the ‘big bad world of cinema’, we are able to make our own place. No, these are not the things that we do in Bollywood. “

He continued, “Trust me, when I say this, no one can forcefully put drugs in our mouths! If a youth wants to take drugs, how will they take it, whether in Mumbai or in the country. Is living in any small city. It has nothing to do with the city of Mumbai. I want to tell all the parents that raising their children, growing morality in the right direction as well as their mental health It’s also important to take care. “

The actress said, “I think when we pack our bags and come to Mumbai, our parents should ask if we are okay, instead we should give up on the initial struggle, so that we all Pass. If we are constantly asked how much money we make and it is said that our struggle is nothing but a waste of time, it really creates a different kind of mental pressure on any budding talent. Is not about the intake of. It is about the issues that they face that take them into the world of dark and addictive and mental health issues. I think that is not about to discredit an industry. These issues should be talked about instead. “

Significantly, in the last few weeks, many women celebrities in the film industry have raised their voice against the negativity spread in Bollywood. These include actress Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu and singer Sona Mahapatra.