Shweta Tripathi, who made her Bollywood debut with films like Masaan and Haramkhor, has been a good year for 2020. Even though 2020 will be known for bad memories due to Corona’s havoc all over the world, Shweta Tripathi has got a big career lead due to the second season of Mirzapur web series. Shweta Tripathi’s fans often speculate about her age. The reason is that she looks much younger than her age. Even though Shweta Tripathi is 35 years old, people often consider her to be quite young. Even a friend of his father-in-law said before seeing him for the first time before marriage, is it not too small for Chaitanya?

In an interview, Shweta Tripathi had told about this incident on the question of being older than her husband. Shweta Tripathi says, ‘She is younger than me, but I always feel young. Even once when Chaitanya’s father was watching TV with a friend before marriage, one of my ads said, “Do you know this is Cheetah’s girlfriend?” His friend said that it is not too small for him? Shweta Tripathi says that everyone forgets about her age after seeing them. Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma married in 2018. Both of them took this decision after a 5-year long relationship.

Shweta Tripathi says that if you love, then issues like age and length do not matter. She says that Chaitanya’s height is 6 feet, while my height is 5 feet. Shweta Tripathi, who has been discussed by acting separately from the stereotype role, says that she never signs the film just for money. Shweta Tripathi says, ‘I am always attracted to story and character. If a character or story doesn’t call me excited then I don’t. ‘

Mirzapur fame actress says, ‘I am not doing any work just for the money or getting more payment. Quality is more important than quality for me. I want to experiment as much as possible. As an artist, I have not set boundaries for myself. Let me tell you that in season 2 of Mirzapur, his role has received much praise. His popularity in the character of ‘Golu Gupta’ can be gauged from the fact that his memes often go viral on social media.