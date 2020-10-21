TV’s popular actress and Bigg Boss fame Shweta Tiwari remains very active on social media. She keeps sharing things related to her routine life and beautiful moments on social media. Recently, he has shared many of his pictures. In these pictures, she is seen Relaxing in the pool. In these pictures, she is wearing a blue bikini and black shades.

In these pictures, Shweta Tiwari is seen quite happy in the pool and there is a smile on her face. Sharing the photos, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Whenever there is a dilemma, swimming makes it out.” These pictures of Shweta Tiwari are becoming very fast. On this post, his fans and followers are constantly commenting and praising his beauty.

See here Shweta Tiwari’s bikini pictures-

Fans praised

A fan wrote beautiful on this post of Shweta Tiwari. At the same time, another fan wrote, “What is the secret of this beauty? You also beat the age. You look younger and you are hotter than actresses right now.” Another fan wrote, “You look very beautiful.” Apart from these, many more fans commented on his praise. Some people commented on this post of Shweta, a heart emoji, and an eye-filled emoji.

Audiences liked Guneet’s character

Talk about work front, so Shweta Tiwari is playing Gunit in the serial ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ these days. His character is being well liked in the show. He has shared a video about this show. She is getting ready to marry Varun Vadola in this. In it, she says, “That day has come after many years of finale. I am loving my look a lot. Hopefully Ambar will like it too.”

