Shweta Tiwari is a popular name for TV. Shweta earned a name in 2001 by Ekta Kapoor’s superhit TV serial ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. In this serial, Shweta made her special place in the hearts of the audience by playing the role of ‘Prerna’. The same Shweta’s professional life was as brilliant as her personal life was as much in the discussion.

Before Ekta Kapoor’s serial ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, Shweta Tiwari had worked in the popular TV serial ‘Kaliran’ on Doordarshan channel. After which he also worked in many more shows but he got recognition from the character of ‘Prerna’. After Ekta’s show, Shweta worked in many more TV serials and earned a lot of name. Apart from this, Shweta has also been the winner of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 4’.

After TV, Shweta turned to films and started her Bollywood journey in the year 2004 with the film ‘Madhoshi’. However, this film did not get much success. Then Shweta acted in many more Bollywood films like ‘Aabra Ka Dabra’, ‘Bin Bulae Barati’ and ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ but these films did not help Shweta’s career. By the way, let us tell you that Shweta has worked not only in Hindi but also in Punjabi and Bhojpuri films.



Apart from this, if we talk about Shweta’s personal life, then she married Raja Chaudhary at the young age of 19 years. However, after 3 years of marriage, both of them decided to separate from each other. In 2001, Shweta accused her husband Raja Chaudhary of domestic violence and attempted murder of daughter Palak, after which both got divorced. Raj and Shweta have a daughter named Palak. Palak currently stays with Shweta. Shweta considers her marriage with Raja the biggest mistake of her life. In 2013, after several years of divorce from Raja Chaudhary, Shweta married her second actor Abhinav Kohli. However, soon after the marriage, Shweta and Abhinav’s relationship also weakened. The two are now separated from each other. Abhinav and Shweta also have a son named Reyansh. Reyansh and Palak now live with Shweta.