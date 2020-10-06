These days Amber (Varun Badola) and Gunit (Shweta Tiwari) are preparing for the wedding of TV’s popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Recently, both of them had a shoot of turmeric ceremony, photos of which are going viral on social media. In the photos, you will see that Shweta is wearing a yellow color outfit and with this she is wearing flower jewelery. During this, Shweta is looking very beautiful. At the same time, Varun is wearing white color kurta pajamas. Shweta is looking for turmeric.

Anjali, who plays Varun’s daughter in the show, said, Nia being a wedding planner wants every function of the wedding to be completed well. She wants the turmeric ceremony to be made quite fun. Guneet is looking very beautiful in his turmeric ceremony and the audience will also enjoy watching the ritual of Kaleere. Turmeric is very special for a bride. We all had a lot of fun while shooting wedding ceremonies.

Let us know that recently Shweta celebrated her birthday. Shweta celebrated her special day with daughter Palak. During this, Shweta and Palak wore one color outfits.

While Shweta wore a red top and white jeans, Palak wore a red offsholder top and white jeans. Palak while sharing a photo of both of them on social media while wishing his mother a birthday, wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my junior Tiwari.’

Palak had also made a cake for Shweta, whose photos and videos were shared by Shweta on social media.