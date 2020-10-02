CBI investigation is going on in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Apart from this, agencies like ED (Enforcement Directorate) and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) are investigating different angles in this case. At the same time, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on social media and said that we are very close to the truth and good news can be received in the next few days.

Shweta Singh Kirti has posted a selfie on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, ‘We have full faith in the CBI. We are very close to the truth, the next few days are very important. We may get to hear some good news. Very hopeful I know that God is definitely with us. We are calling it # Revolution4SSR are you with us? ‘ Users are giving their feedback on this post of Shweta.

Recently, a TV channel claimed in a report that he had met his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty just a day before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (14 June 2020). Reacting to this news, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti described him as a ‘game changer’.

While sharing this news report on social media by Shweta Singh Kirti, Shweta wrote – ‘This is a truly breaking news, which is a game changer! A witness who can confirm that the brothers met Riya on the night of June 13! Was there really a conspiracy on the night of June 13 that the brothers were found dead the next morning? ‘