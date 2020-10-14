The social media accounts of Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been deactivated. This includes his Twitter account and Instagram page.

Shweta’s accounts have been deactivated 4 months after Sushant’s death. Shweta went on to run a #JusticeForSSR campaign on social media. In this campaign, people from all over the world and abroad joined him.



Sushant’s fans shocked

At the moment, it is not clear whether Kirti has closed the accounts herself or has been done on behalf of the company as she had not made any announcements about this. Now many fans of Sushant are shocked by Shweta’s accounts being closed.



Screenshot sharing fans

Fans are sharing screenshots of Shweta’s account closure on Twitter. After the death of Sushant, there was a lot of debate on the nepotism of Bollywood. After this, when Sushant’s family filed an FIR against Riya Chakraborty, the drugs angle came out.

Shweta Singh Kirti Account Deactivated



Sushant’s family accused Riya

Sushant’s family accused Riya of cheating and was also responsible for Sushant’s death. The family said that Riya used Sushant’s money and distanced him from the family. Earlier, the Mumbai Police was investigating this case but later the case was handed over to the CBI.



Riya arrested, then released on bail

Along with CBI, ED and NCB were also involved in this case. The NCB also arrested Riya in the drugs case but was released on bail on 7 October after spending 28 days in jail.