The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has not yet come out of his fans, friends and family shock. The CBI is currently conducting its investigation in Sushant’s case. Along with the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also conducting their investigations. Still Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is constantly seeking justice for her brother’s death through social media.

Shweta, who is very active on social media, shares some picture or video related to Sushant daily. On Sunday, Shweta shared an unseen picture of Sushant’s childhood which the fans had not seen yet. Sharing this picture of Sushant, Shweta wrote, ‘Those sparkling eyes … reflect the inner purity’.



Ankita Singh Lokhande has posted a heart emoji in the comment within a minute of this picture of Sushant being shared. Let us know that soon after Sushant’s death, Shweta has been continuously running social media campaigns for investigation and justice in this case. She is constantly sharing posts related to Sushant. See below, some other posts shared by Shweta: