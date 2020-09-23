Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput said goodbye to this world on 14 June 2020. The whole country was shocked by his sudden death. His fans often remember him even today by sharing pictures and videos on social media. These include his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. She is running a campaign in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta is also often sharing videos and photos.

In this sequence, he shared a picture of a Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram a few hours ago. This is a two photos collage. In the first picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is walking on treedmill and he holds a heavy weight on his back. There itself The second picture is of the film Kedarnath, in which he has Sara Ali Khan on the back.

Sushant used to give 100 percent

While stating about this, Shweta says that whatever Sushant used to do, he used to do 100 percent. He also demanded justice for Sushant. He wrote, “Whatever the brothers used to do, they used to give their 100 percent. Now justice and revolution will also be done with 100 percent confidence.” With this, he has written Just Four for Sushant Singh Rajput with a handshake emoji and hashtag.

See Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram post here

On September 14, it was three months since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On 14 June 2020, he was found dead in his Bandra flat. His post-mortem report said that he died of suffocation due to hanging. The Mumbai Police termed it a suicide. CBI is currently investigating this case. Meanwhile, on the completion of three months of Sushant’s death, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti appealed to the people to feed the poor.



If found guilty, Anurag Kashyap will break all ties, Taapsee Pannu, actress said – let the truth come out