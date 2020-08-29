The ED, CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau are currently under investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Amid this investigation, a new film based on Sushant’s life and death, ‘Shashank’ has been announced. A day before the poster of this film was released, it has been said that the film has been made on the mysterious death of a young star and nepotism in Bollywood.

Two posters of this film have also been released, showing Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh. However, as soon as these posters were released, they started being mocked on social media because the spelling of depression and depression has been written wrongly. Now Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has asked fans on social media to boycott this film and its makers. He has shared the tweet of the film analyst Komal Nahata and he has written to boycott the film and its promoter.

After this tweet by Shweta, many users started sharing tweets that boycott this film. By the way, Shashank is not the only film inspired by Sushant’s life. Earlier a film named ‘Suicide O Murder’ has also been announced in which Sushant-looking Sachin Tiwari will play the lead role. Now it has to be seen whether these films can be made or not.