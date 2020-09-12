On September 14, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be three months. On 14 June 2020, he was found dead in his Bandra flat. His post-mortem report said that he died of suffocation due to hanging. The Mumbai Police termed it a suicide. CBI is currently investigating this case. Meanwhile, on the completion of three months of Sushant’s death, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to the people to feed the poor.

Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post and video on social media for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. He has asked the fans to feed the poor people around them and pray for the truth. He has appealed to feed the poor from 8 am to 8 pm on 12 September. For this, he has also shared a video.

See here Instagram post of Shweta Singh Kirti

Eating poor or homeless

Shweta Singh wrote in her post, “Let’s try to feed a homeless or a poor person today. And while we are doing this, close your eyes and pray. To bring that truth as soon as possible Pray and God guide us in the right direction. Keep praying and best wishes for our beloved Sushant. ” Along with this, he also wrote Feed Food for SSR i.e. # FeedFood4SSR with the hashtag.

Watch the video post of Shweta Singh Kirti here-

Ankita supported

Ankita Lokhande, who is Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, is also supporting Shweta Singh Kirti’s Feed Food for SSR campaign. Ankita has shared this post of Shweta Singh Kirti on her Insta story and appealed to the people to feed the poor and homeless.

Farah Ali Khan told Kangana Ranaut’s ‘class’, then Sona Mahapatra was angry, said- Who bothers you more?