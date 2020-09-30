Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta continues to raise her voice on social media for justice for her brother. He has continuously shown the glimpses of many different campaigns which people started from country to abroad for their favorite star Sushant. Shweta has now shared a video in which people in California are seen shouting slogans for Sushant.Shweta has shared a video of some people in California who are seen seeking justice for Sushant. In this video, there is a US flag in someone’s hand and India in someone’s hand. Others have different placards in their hands, on which pictures of Sushant and Justice for Sushant are written. All are heard saying ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ in one voice.

Sharing this, Shweta has thanked California and wrote- Justice for Sushant has now become a global demand.

Earlier, Shweta had spoken on social media about the unity of the fans and the strength in unity. Let me tell you that the distressed family had reached Bihar CM to meet the delay in the investigation of the case. It is being said that Sushant’s family is deeply saddened by the slow pace of investigation in his case, in this connection, the house of the actor had reached the CM residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to the report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh, sister and brother-in-law had reached his residence to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Recently, Vikas Singh had said in a press conference that his family is not happy with the delay in Sushant case. The direction of the investigation has changed. The case is about Sushant’s death, but now the investigation of drugs case is getting more. Sushant’s family is feeling helpless in such a situation.