Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara’s film ‘Kedarnath’ song ‘Kafirana’
Sharing this picture of Sushant, Shweta has written, ‘Bhai gave his 100% in whatever he did. Now Justice and change will also be 100%. Trust. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara’s film ‘Kedarnath’ song ‘Namo Namo’
At present, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being investigated on a drug-related angle in Bollywood. There have been many more Bollywood names, including names like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, after the news of Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty being involved in drugs case in NCB investigation. Riya is currently in Byculla Jail in a drugs case and her judicial custody has been extended till 6 October.
