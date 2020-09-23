Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has been continuously demanding justice for her brother on social media. This time he has shared a picture of Sushant’s film Kedarnath, in which he is seen as a puppet carrying a ride on his back. While sharing this picture, Shweta has also said a big thing.

Actually Shweta has shared another picture with this glimpse of Kedarnath, in which Sushant is seen doing workouts in his gym. Shweta has tried to show through this picture how he used to give 100% of his work to anyone. Actually, for the preparation of the film, Sushant used to workout with all the weight on his back so that his character can be lived naturally in the film.

Sharing this picture of Sushant, Shweta has written, ‘Bhai gave his 100% in whatever he did. Now Justice and change will also be 100%. Trust. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput

At present, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being investigated on a drug-related angle in Bollywood. There have been many more Bollywood names, including names like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, after the news of Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty being involved in drugs case in NCB investigation. Riya is currently in Byculla Jail in a drugs case and her judicial custody has been extended till 6 October.