Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is constantly active on social media to get justice for her brother. She continues to share pictures and videos related to Sushant daily. Not only in India but around the world Sushant’s fans are demanding justice. Recently Sushant’s fans organized a car rally in the UK and its videos have been shared by Shweta on social media.

While sharing the video of UK car rally, Shweta wrote, ‘UK car rally shows solidarity among SSR Warriors. We have faith in the CBI and are waiting for the truth to be revealed by our investigative agencies. Let me tell you that Shweta has been continuously demanding a CBI inquiry and now after the investigation comes into the hands of CBI, she is also trusting the agency.

In a video shared by Shweta, the people participating in the car rally are shouting ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’. While another video shows a car rally held in London.

Explain that apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating Sushant’s case. The NCB also arrested Riya Chakraborty on charges of buying and possessing drugs but got bail from the Mumbai High Court. The AIIMS forensic team has submitted its report in the Sushant case which ruled out the possibility of murder. It is now to see in which direction the CBI investigates the case.