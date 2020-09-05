The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be about 3 months but still his fans are running a campaign demanding justice. It also includes the family of Sushant Singh Rajput and at the forefront is Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant’s sister. Shweta is constantly running a campaign on social media to bring justice to Sushant. A bill board seeking justice for Sushant has been put up in Patna and Shweta has shared the picture.

On this bill board, with the picture of Sushant is written, ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ and ‘The whole world stands together for Sushant Singh Rajput’. Sushant’s life in this bill board has been shown to be endless since the year 1986. That is, the fans want to give a direct message through this that Sushant will always be alive in the hearts of the people. Sharing this picture, Shweta wrote, ‘Thank you Patna, Bihar.’



Explain that now the case of Sushant is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau along with the CBI. Sushant’s father KK Singh has directly accused Riya Chakraborty and his family of forcing Sushant to commit suicide and cheating him on embezzlement. The NCB also investigated the matter after the drugs angle surfaced in the case and took Riya’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda into custody.

