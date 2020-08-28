Riya’s charge- Sushant did not have good relations with his father. Riya told the channel that she did not separate Sushant from her family. Riya said that she had told Sushant’s family about her depression and even after that she left him (Sushant). Riya claimed that Sushant had told her that he did not have good relations with his father from the beginning. Riya also said that if her family feels that she got Sushant separated from her family then why let her come back from Chandigarh?

Shweta asked- What level of tact is this? Now Shweta has made many tweets replying to all of Riya’s talk. Shweta has written, ‘I wish that brothers never meet this girl. Giving them drugs without any knowledge and convincing you that your health is not good and then taking it to a psychiatrist … what level of tact is this. What answer will you give to your soul? You have done so much. ‘

‘How will you answer your soul’

‘God is not watching everything you did’ Shweta has said in her next tweet, ‘You have so much courage to come on national media and spoil the image of my holy brother after his death. What do you think God is not seeing what you did. I believe in God and I believe in him. Now I want to see what he does to you. ‘

‘You dare to spoil my holy brother’s image after his death’

Said- brother used to run from America to Chandigarh Shweta has also responded to Riya’s statement in which she said that the family did not love her. Shweta has written, ‘As Riya said in her interview that we did not love our brother! That’s right, that’s why I came to India from America in January, because I only came to know that my brother is going to Chandigarh and he is not well. I closed my business and left my children! Even more sad was that when I reached there, I could not meet my brother, because Riya’s constant calls had troubled him and he had left because of some work. ‘

‘The sad part was that when I reached there, he was gone’

‘The family has always stood firm with him’ Shweta further wrote in her Instagram detailing, ‘The family has always stood firmly with her. Nobody should dare to doubt it at all. With this, Shweta has also shared the picture of her January flight booking.

In an interview to a channel for the first time after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty shared the conversation from the first meeting to the last day. In this conversation, Riya has said many things that Sushant’s fans and family are not digesting. Sushant’s sister Shweta has given a strong reply to all the things Riya has heard, which shocked her entire family. Shweta has responded to him saying that I wish the brother never met this girl.