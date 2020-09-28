The report is yet to come from the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The patience of the people waiting for this clash to be resolved is now beginning to answer. Frustrated fans have started taking to Twitter to unravel the mystery of Sushant’s death and a large number of people are keeping their demand with different hashtags for this to come true in AIIMS report. #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport trending on Twitter. Seeing this trend on Twitter, Sushant’s sister Shweta has also tweeted.

Sushant’s sister Shweta has been continuously voicing her brother’s justice on social media. She is also running a variety of campaigns for Sushant along with the fans. Shweta has thanked the fans who are demanding an accurate and fair report of AIIMS on social media.

Shweta has shared a screenshot of the hashtag on Twitter about Sushant’s jaunt. However, while sharing this, he did not write much, just said, ‘trending #AIIMSBeFairWithSSRReport.’

Earlier, the forensic team and CBI meeting were reported to be postpone. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had said that the CST is delaying conversion of abetment to suicide into a murder case. This was also mentioned on a Twitter account named as Vikas Singh. However, let us also mention here that this account is not verified but people of Sushant’s family are following it.

According to the report, Vikas Singh claims that he had sent pictures of Sushant long ago, seeing that the AIIMS doctor said that 200 per cent strangulation was a case of murder and not Suicide. At the same time, Dr. Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS says that the statement of advocate Vikas Singh is not correct. Nothing can be said clearly about the murder or suicide. The investigation is not yet complete. The scar on the neck cannot be said to be clean whether it is murder or suicide.