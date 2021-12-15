At the end of the two days of post-season testing, the only driver to be on the track in Abu Dhabi at the wheel of two different cars was the Russian Robert Shwartzman. While in the first session the former Prema standard bearer traveled the Yas Marina track aboard a Ferrari, the member of the Academy of Cavallino instead he changed his suit on the occasion of the second and final session, held with the Haas.

Moreover, the vice-champion of Formula 2 has secured the fastest lap of Day-2 with the US car, being almost 5 tenths faster than Lando Norris’ second place and stopping the clock with a time of 1’25.348, for a total of 130 laps. Together with Shwartzman, Haas also competed in tests with Pietro Fittipaldi, called to replace Nikita Mazepin to allow the Russian to continue the quarantine state after the positivity to Covid-19, found on the eve of the last race of the world championship.

Speaking of his second half of testing and the first place in this special ranking, the now former Prema driver commented on his test day as follows: “It was very nice – he has declared – I am happy and I have learned a lot, which is always good. During the test I was always improving and progressing, which is a very important thing. It was a great pleasure to drive for the Haas today; it’s a different team and it’s a new environment, but it all went fast. The team and the people around were nice and happy with what we did today. We conducted different tests, all of which had a good result. Leave the track with the knowledge of being the fastest is the icing on the cake“.