Robert Schwartzman he was the surprise star of these end-of-season tests in Abu Dhabi. The young Israeli driver – who for years raced with a Russian license before the well-known political events pushed him to also represent his native country in motoring – has in fact completed the unusual Ferrari hat-trick in the time table of the day. The 23-year-old former Formula 3 champion – who occupies the role of third driver in Maranello and also carries out valuable work on the simulator – drove the F1-75 for the whole day while the two owners, Leclerc and Sainz, joined him are given the change between the morning and afternoon shifts. Shwartzman’s results were excellent, with the third fastest time overall – just behind his two teammates – and, consequently, the best time scored among the young drivers. Timing whims aside, Shwartzman said he was satisfied that he was finally able to turn continuously on the car that he found himself driving ‘virtually’ so many times during the year.

“We concluded a positive day of testing, with 116 laps and a lot of work – declared the native of Tel Aviv at the end of the session – the program was quite rich and included flying laps, race simulations and various types of tests, including starts. I think I made a good step forward from last Friday’s free practice 1 and for most of the session I was pretty close to the pace of Charles and Carlos – added the Russian-Israeli with a touch of legitimate pride – which for me is another positive. You can always improve but I think I showed my potential. In general, I’m also very happy with the work I was able to do this year with the team in Maranello and on the simulator, experiencing behavior on the real track that is very similar to that of the virtual car. It was great to have another opportunity to drive for the Scuderia and I can say I really enjoyed the F1-75 today.”concluded Shwartzman.