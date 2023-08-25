Gray Friday morning for Ferrari

The first free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix proved to be quite demanding for the Ferrari, placed in the second half of the standings with both of its drivers. While Charles Leclerc finished in 16th position, the novelty of the day represented by did even worse Robert Schwartzman, promoted by the Maranello team in place of Carlos Sainz to allow him to compete in one of the two mandatory sessions this season imposed by F1 to make room for rookie drivers. The Israeli, Ferrari’s third driver, did not in fact go beyond the 19th position, practically at the bottom of the group due to Lance Stroll’s lack of time. Behind these difficulties, however, there were setup changes already foreseen and programmed from the Red during the Zandvoort tests, and which further complicated the session for the young promise from Maranello.

Schwartzman’s words

Shwartzman himself explained the major challenges presented on the track, thus indicating the work of Ferrari to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “I already knew coming here that the session was going to be based more than anything else on the setup and on an aerodynamic intervention, without focusing on performance – he has declared – consequently, I couldn’t expect the car to be in qualifying mode, also because the modifications made were really significant in order to collect the data. In this way the machine behaved ‘badly’ because the Rear was really unstable and I had to fight. Furthermore, Zandvoort is a very difficult track, and therefore it was difficult to do consistent laps. Partly it was a challenge for me, but on the other we have respected all the planned program doing all the planned laps and collecting the data. I hope this can help the team, and the next time I do FP1 I hope we can focus more on performance”.

Few differences between simulator and reality

In conclusion, Shwartzman provided positive indications between the sensations he noticed on the simulator in preparation for PL1 and those felt at the wheel of the real SF-23: “There weren’t many differences between the simulator work and today’s work – he added – I had understood in the simulator that it would be very difficult to drive the real car. For my part, I would have liked to have more fun with a more stable car, but the team has priority to test these changes.”. The 2018 F3 champion, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017, will in any case have the opportunity to refer to Abu Dhabi on Friday 24 November with the last PL1 of this season.