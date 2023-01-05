Looking forward to the opening of the season 2023which will officially start on the first weekend of March in St. Petersburgh, the first private tests of the year on another circuit located in Florida: that of sebring. In this case, three teams took to the track, in the short version of the track, to tackle the first km of an interesting year not only for the participating teams, but also for a young driver of the caliber of Robert Schwartzman. The Israeli driver, Ferrari test driver in Formula 1, has in fact made his own debut in the top US series, immediately distinguishing himself with the creation of the fastest time.

The 23-year-old was at the wheel of the team’s Honda-powered Dallara Chip Ganassi Racingin fact set the fastest lap of the day by stopping the clock later 52.539 seconds. In this way, Shwartzman preceded by a few thousandths Sting Ray Robb, chosen by the Dale Coyne Racing team, and his ‘teammate’ Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi test driver but actually participating in the next IndyCar NXT championship, cadet series. Dane Cameron, Penske’s official driver, closed the standings with 4th place.

“It was really fun to be there – declared an enthusiastic Shwartzman a Racer on his unofficial debut – overall it was very positive and productive. I was very curious about the car. I am very happy that my expectations were exceeded. In terms of physique and driving style, it’s a car very pleasant to drive. Honestly, I don’t feel any pain now. My fitness allowed me to get to the end. As for the car, I really liked it, it was fun to drive and we tested many things that I hope will help the team. Overall, I’m very happy and excited“. Feelings therefore very positive for the member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, as well as those expressed by Mike HullCEO of Chip Ganassi: “Robert is certainly a quality driver and, above all, he understands the needs of the car – has explained – he immediately felt comfortable in the car and it is understandable why he immersed himself in the reality of Ferrari. It was a great opportunity for him to test our car and for us to test him. I think he was pleasantly surprised by how IndyCar drives. He is in incredibly good physical condition and had no problems driving the car on the day. He seems to have had a lot of fun driving the car, that he felt great on the Firestone tires and that they have been consistent from set to set for him. The ability to progress through the day like he did is proof that he is capable of adapting to changes in the track. He did everything right and adapted well to us. He has a very good sense of how to prioritize what he needs in the car, which is what we were looking for on this judging day. He passed with flying colours“.