The first day of post-seasonal testing staged on the circuit of Abu Dhabi saw the Ferrari in the role of authentic protagonist as regards the number of pilots employed. The Maranello team, in fact, was the only one to have concluded the day with three different signatures appeared on the time monitors: Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman. The Calabrian, the third driver of the Scuderia, completed 146 total laps, making him the most active of all the drivers who took to the track at Yas Marina.

At the same time, the Russian’s performance aroused particular curiosity Shwartzman, vice-champion of Formula 2 and engaged, for the first time, at the wheel of the car of 2021. Previously, during this season, the 22-year-old from the Academy of Cavallino he had already tested Ferrari on two occasions, but in both cases with the 2020 car. At the end of this new experience, the former Prema driver commented on the first sensations he experienced with the SF21: “I drove the car in the second half of the day – he has declared – and I liked it a lot. I managed to complete the work plan with the team despite some red flags during the session. I have also learned some new things from previous tests, like the departure procedures, which was very positive for me. Overall, I was pretty consistent across runs, and that was one of the main goals. A big thank you to the Scuderia for this opportunity, I can’t wait to continue working with them and I hope to have more opportunities to drive the car in the future ”.

In conclusion, the first test session coincided with the last activity on the track of Charles Leclerc for this 2021. The Monegasque, who finished 7th in the championship, is therefore ready to spend the winter break before returning to work, decisive for planning a technically revolutionary season like that of 2022 in the best possible way: “It was helpful to continue understanding the new tire size – he analyzed – which is bigger than the ones we used until the end of this season. The wheels are very large and the feel, through the tires, is very different. The team has acquired a lot of data, which will be useful in preparing the 2022 car. Personally, today it has helped me to learn more about these tires, although I doubt that the sensations of this car will be the same as the one we will have next year, since it will be conceptually very different “.