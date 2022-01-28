The Russian driver started late due to fog but then put together 121 laps, for a total of 361km, on the 2018 SF71H

Thursday was the turn of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. On Friday, Ferrari concluded the three-day Fiorano test with Robert Shwartzman who, at the wheel of the SF71H, the 2018 car, covered 121 laps for a total of 361 km for the whole day.

How did your day go – In the morning, the Russian test driver had to wait about half an hour in the garage before starting his program due to the fog that, from the garage, prevented him from seeing the first corner, which has always been the safety parameter with which one regulates on the circuit owned by Ferrari. Program. Visibility gradually increased and around 10 Robert was able to start his working day. With him, the team took advantage of the track's evolution – from humid to completely dry when the sun came up around noon – to carry out some adjustment tests on the car balance, which was adapted to the asphalt conditions that improved lap after lap. In addition to this Shwartzman continued to become familiar with the various procedures of the car.

Shwartzman: "What pride" – Robert, 22, said he was very satisfied with the day at the wheel of the SF71H: "Those completed in these days were my first laps as a test driver for the Scuderia, and I don't hide the fact that I am very proud to be able to fill this role. It's always nice. to be able to drive a Formula 1 single-seater and I hope there will be other opportunities in the course of the year. My approach to the season will be radically different in 2022 since I will not be involved in any championship. I am totally at the disposal of the team: I am giving my I contribute to the simulator, in meetings and, when possible, also on the track. I want to work in full immersion with the team because I know I have a lot to learn. My goal is to get to race Formula 1 and I believe that test driver represents the best path to reach this goal. When that happens, I want to be ready ".

Balance of the three days of testing at Fiorano – The three days of testing at Fiorano with the SF71H saw the Scuderia complete a total of 272 laps, equal to 811 km: 165 laps completed by Robert, who was on track today and Wednesday; respectively 59 and 48 those of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, both on Thursday. The next time Scuderia Ferrari takes to the track it will be with the 2022 car, the presentation of which is set for February 17 at 2pm.

