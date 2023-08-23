PL1: Shwartzman returns to Ferrari

Among the various innovations expected for the Dutch Grand Prix of this weekend, one of the most curious concerns the absence of Carlos Sainz behind the wheel of Ferrari on the occasion of first free trials. However, the Spaniard will not be present exclusively for a reason that is anything but worrying: the Maranello team will in fact field its own test driver Robert Schwartzman, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017 and recognized as a rookie. In this way, the prancing Horse will comply with part of the regulation which provides for the obligatory participation of a rookie driver in at least two FP1s during the championship, with Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur who momentarily chose the 23-year-old Israeli for this session.

The differences with the single-seaters of the past

In the coming weeks, or months, Ferrari will make the same choice in a second official weekend by focusing on another talent from the nursery Red or on Shwartzman himself, who already took to the track in Austin and Abu Dhabi last season. Precisely for this reason, the Israeli licensed pilot (who also holds Russian citizenship) also had the opportunity to underline his expectations which will allow him to find technical differences between this year’s SF-23 and the 2022 F1-75. moreover, after having carried out preparation tests with the 2021 car: “I am excited to step onto the SF-23 after working on its development in the simulator – he explained in an interview for the official Ferrari website – driving a Formula 1 car during a World Championship race weekend is something very special and something to be very proud of, especially if you represent Scuderia Ferrari, the team that has supported me throughout my career. Before the break summer I did half a day of test in Fiorano and I reacquainted myself with the cockpit, since it was I haven’t driven a single-seater for a long time. Even if the car it was a SF21, very different from the SF-23 and with 13-inch tyres, it was nonetheless a very useful session to prepare for these free practice sessions at Zandvoort. For me it will be Interesting have the opportunity to immerse myself in this year’s car e compare it to last year’s F1-75“.

A job that will come in handy

Apart from personal experience, Shwartzman will also get to work at Zandvoort to contribute to the development of the car, which will be useful both for the Dutch GP and for progress in the second part of this season: “From me, I will do my best to help the team as much as possible by completing the work plan, which is designed to extract the maximum from the car both in terms of set-up and in terms of data collection, which will be useful to the team for the second part of the season. There is in fact a development program that will go on behind the scenes, to the simulator of Maranello, which has need as much data as possible to be able to continue in an even more pushy way”.

The challenge of Zandvoort

In conclusion, the young Ferrari talent also had the opportunity to explain the characteristics of the track Zandvoortfaced only once in European Formula 3 and on other occasions exclusively in the simulator: “Zandvoort is one of the toughest tracks on the Formula 1 calendar and I’ve only physically driven there once, before the circuit was modified, so it will all seem very new to me – he concluded – turning around in the simulator I can say that it is extremely challengingwith corners characterized by a lot of inclination, some of which can be tackled with different trajectories, and it is also demanding on the car since it takes borderline in several respects. Despite being quite complex, it’s also a very interesting track from a pure driving point of view, so I hope I can have a lot of fun next Friday”.