Experiences everywhere

Member of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017, Robert Shwartzman has now linked his name to that of prancing Horse. Current reserve pilot of the Red in Formula 1, the 24-year-old Russian-Israeli has however had other experiences with Ferrari in addition to the free practices in Holland and Abu Dhabi, where he also took part in the post-season tests. Among these, participation in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup this year with the 296 GT3, without excluding the rookie test in Bahrain with the 499P in WEC. In addition, Shwartzman performed other tests in open-wheel categories, such as the IndyCar with Chip Ganassi and in Formula E in Berlin.

Hopes for 2024

Therefore, 360-degree commitments for the 2019 Formula 3 champion, who cannot yet count on participation in a specific championship for next year. However, Shwartzman remains motivated and optimistic that an opportunity will arrive in 2024: “Anything could happen – declared a Racer – I only know that I will stay in Ferrari as the third driver in F1 and will do PL1. However, we hope to do more tests in F1. The Endurance program is not yet defined, but I hope to race with the Ferrari Hypercar.”

The desire of the WEC

At present, in fact, Ferrari has not yet completed its own lineup for the next World Cup, although the latest rumors would seem to indicate Shwartzman as possible teammate of Robert Kubica of the team's third Ferrari AF Corse: “It would be exceptional – commented – I always dreamed of driving in Formula 1 and, at the same time, I also dreamed of racing the 24 Hours of Le Mans. As kids we all mainly watched F1, but everyone knew what the 24 Hours of Le Mans was. I hope I can then participate and winwhich would be something very, very special”.

Satisfaction with tests

Regardless of what the roles will be in 2024, Shwartzman is still convinced that he did a good job during 2023 in all the categories in which he took part with tests or trial sessions: “I certainly earned a lot, because I think I tried all the best-known series – he concluded – so I'm happy that in most of them I went very fast and I immediately learned to drive the car. I am happy with myself because I learn quickly. Most of the cars were really nice to drive, then I am confident that in any category I race in I will be competitive, strong and bring results. In IndyCar it went really well with Ganassi, and the team was really good, with Ganassi. Then I did the rookie test in Berlin with DS Penske and I did very well there too, I was the fastest for most of the day, and also with the Hypercar we set the fastest lap in Bahrain. All in all I had a great feeling with all these cars. Even in F1 I was happy not to have made any mistakes in general. I knew that the team isn't just looking for performance, they just want consistency to get the information to learn something. I'm happy we got everything we wanted.”

