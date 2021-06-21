Perhaps never as in the last year has the issue of inclusive language made itself felt strongly in our country. Only a few months ago the intervention of Beatrice Venezi on the stage of Sanremo he had divided public opinion. On the one hand, those who, like her, claimed the unisex definition of “director” as a specific name to indicate a profession, on the other, supporters of the feminine declination, director. A discourse that can be extended to an infinite number of professions and roles and that between the serious and the joking animated the debate for weeks. And if someone thought he was wasting time in matters of pure goat’s wool (after all, the times when the “petaloso” of little Matteo conquered the front pages of national newspapers) perhaps he has forgotten how many small and large cultural changes they pass by language.

If discriminatory terms such as “black”, “gypsy”, “handicapped”, or linguistic gender stereotypes such as “the weaker sex”, today, in a civil society, are stigmatized, it is precisely thanks to this powerful correlation that has always linked the cultural evolution of a people to its language. Of course, it is a rough road dotted with “but what does it change?”, “It’s just a word!”, “It’s the intention that counts” (hello Pio and Amedeo!), “You see that now I’m not even free anymore to say what I want ”, but it is a path that should not admit shortcuts. Never.

Because as Alice Orrù, copywriter specializing in inclusive language, reminds us, “the words we choose to use shape the world around us” and “what we name badly gets stuck in the grates of prejudice”. And today, more than ever, the battle for civilization must also be faced on the linguistic field. It would be curious to know, for example, among the many who daily fill their mouths with slogans for or against the Zan Bill how many really know how to explain the difference between “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” or the meaning of words now in common use such as cisgender, transgender or trans. Guys, there are people here who will decide the fate of this law and who certainly don’t know the difference between a trans and a drag queen.

And it’s probably the same people who couldn’t resist the urge to sneer at the writer Michela Murgia that a few days ago ended up at the center of a controversy for using the schwa in an article published on L’Espresso. What is it about? Of a way to make the endings neutral, merging masculine and feminine in the symbol ‘ə’ which is nothing more than an inverted ‘e’. An example: “all” instead of “all”. The ‘Schwa’ is the middle central vowel, used for decades in the international phonetic alphabet that defines the correct pronunciation of different languages. Its sound is halfway between all existing vowels and is familiar to those who are familiar with English (womǝn) or with some dialects such as Neapolitan (mammǝtǝ, currǝ currǝ guagliò). The article by Murgia, in fact, represents the first journalistic use of the Shwa in a national periodical in order to adopt an inclusive language, thus overcoming the limitations of a language historically and strongly characterized by gender and dominated by the so-called “male privilege” (yes, even in grammar!).

We learned it at school that for the plural, when referring to a mixed group of people, the over-extended masculine “Listen to all” is a must, even if the audience was made up of 30 women and a man, and I remember well how, even then, it stank a little of injustice to me. Then times change, society evolves, and the question of the overextended masculine, and in general of the sexualization of endings, begins to touch more and more the feminist movements, the LGBT + community and also all those who do not identify themselves in the so-called feminine binary. and masculine. “All these people – reads the website italianoinclusivo.it, a true precursor in this path – they find themselves unable to speak about themselves in a binary language such as standard Italian without adapting to using one of the two binary genders, and this can cause their identity to become invisible. Equally, in standard Italian it is impossible for other people to talk about them in a way that is not connoted by gender, and therefore respectful of their identity “.

In recent years, therefore, alternative solutions have been sought, for a language that is the driving force of a more inclusive, non-patriarchal, and more fluid society. Thus was born in 2015 the project “L’Italiano Inclusivo”, thanks to Luca Boschetto, passionate about issues related to gender and linguistic inclusiveness who, after experimenting with the changes used in English to make it inclusive, realized that Italian needed a more radical intervention.

Initially instead of “all” and “all” from time to time we opted for all *, allx, all @ (the asterisk is still the most common choice). Solutions with one limit in common: being unpronounceable. Hence the need to try a new path, considered by many to be the most suitable. “By adding just two characters – it always reads on italianoinclusivo.it – the schwa for the singular (ǝ) and the long schwa for the plural (з), both writable and both pronounceable, solve all the problems present in the current inclusive solutions used up to now “.

So the bravest took off. The editorial staff of the online magazine of visual culture frizzifrizzi.it he says he started using the shwa a year ago: “It was not a decision taken at the table but the natural product of a reflection started some time before, with many readings, second thoughts, if and but and but in between. But it took more time before “throwing” us with a first article containing a ǝ. Since then we have begun to use it more widely ”. A choice, however, that made more than one reader turn up their noses and, mind you, we are not talking about the parish or institutional gazette Corriere della Sera but of a modern and avant-garde online magazine that deals with illustration, street art, design and much more. Yet there are those who, after this novelty, have decided to unsubscribe from the newsletter indicating the use of schwa as their own motivation, guilty of having transformed reading “from a pleasant moment to a moment of annoyance”. Now, no blame for these readers, because it is undeniable how strange and, at least initially, disturbing such a graphic change can be.

There were also forerunners in the institutional sphere: the post through which the Municipality of di Castelfranco Emilia announced that from that moment on it would use the schwa on its social channels on 12 April last. A choice explained with these words: “Language is not only a tool to communicate, but also to shape the way we think, act and live relationships. That is why we have decided to adopt a more inclusive language. This does not mean distorting our language or our habits, it means doing an exercise of care and attention towards all people, so that they feel equally represented ”. A choice that naturally triggered reactions on social media and not a few criticisms.

And perhaps the problem lies right here, in the supporters, in the outcry, in the fear of the different even when it manifests itself in the form of a tiny upside-down vowel. Let’s face it, it is unlikely that what is underway is a revolution in the Italian language, and certainly no one will point the guns at the nape of our children so that from tomorrow, by Zan edict, they begin to overturn the e’s. Perhaps we should begin to understand that language is fertile ground for experimentation, as well as a precious tool for expressing one’s own being, ideals, and a common feeling. It is History that reminds us of this: no language can be created at the table (look for Esperanto under the heading “failed experiment”) and no linguistic transformation can be imposed from above (with all due respect to Benito and his Minculpop). Could we then relax for a moment and experience this phase as an interesting experiment from a linguistic and sociological point of view?

And it is precisely the approach that the sociolinguist suggests Vera Gheno, one of the first to propose the introduction of shwa in certain contexts as an alternative way to address a mixed multitude that may also include non-binary people. “I would like experiments of this type to be an opportunity to discuss the reasons behind it, without useless polarizations and stiffening either on one side or the other – he explained to Micromega in a recent interview – the first time I came up with the idea of ​​the schwa (which I later discovered to be a proposal that was already circulating) was in response to a person who expressed to me his discomfort in the use of the masculine and feminine to which the Italian forced her because she did not think of herself as either male or female. Other than imposition from above: these arguments come from needs expressed from below ”. For Gheno, the first objection raised in these cases, namely the “it has always been done this way” would break against the dynamism and vitality of the language: “What we know is that we are faced with two unprecedented in history: the first is that for some decades now women have conquered a space they had never had before. And the second is that today needs are starting to be advanced by people who do not recognize themselves in either the feminine or the masculine “.

If therefore it is undeniable that there is a new path that is beginning to be trodden by more and more people, especially on social networks, a place more suitable for the introduction of novelties and experiments, Gheno itself highlights how a novelty of this type involves insecurities and objective reading difficulties for a large slice of the population, above all the elderly and dyslexics. If this is not taken into account and the novelty is introduced indiscriminately and sometimes overbearingly, paradoxically, an operation aimed at inclusiveness risks becoming even more discriminating for many people. The debate remains open, it would be useful if our minds were too.

