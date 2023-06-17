Artificial intelligence (AI) will not write works like War and Peace because sensibility is important in art. This was stated by the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Intercultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy on June 16 to Izvestia.

“I repeat once again: no one will write either Ivan’s Childhood or Rublev, and even no one will write “Good weather on Deribasovskaya”, not to mention “The Cranes Are Flying”, they will not write “War and Peace”. Artificial intelligence [такое] won’t write. There is another important point. You understand, if we are talking about art, then sensuality is very important in art,” he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to information AS USA, American studios and streaming companies are exploring the possibility of using artificial intelligence, in particular ChatGPT, to write scripts based on books and works that are in the public domain. Such information angered the writers and became one of the reasons for the strikes.

Speaking about the plenary session at the SPIEF, Shvydkoy noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with a position of confidence in the future of Russia.

“But, I repeat, the main feeling that has developed is a feeling of confidence in the future of Russia. There is a feeling that Russia will cope, and this is very important today. This is not only an intellectual, but an emotional message that will be perceived and will be perceived not only in Russia,” he said.

On June 16, the head of Kaspersky Lab, Evgeny Kaspersky, said that existing intelligent cyber systems still “jump and jump” to real intelligence, so even in the current century, real cyber intelligence is unlikely to appear. Kaspersky added that the use of machine learning is not flawless, given how cybercriminals adapt it to their tasks.

On the sidelines of SPIEF on Thursday, June 15, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of VK Alexander Tobol noted that the corporation has been investing in the development of artificial intelligence for a long time. Tobol predicted that AI will take its place in all areas of business.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told Izvestia on the sidelines of SPIEF 2023 that artificial intelligence is making a significant contribution to the global economy. This encourages Russia to bring the benefits of AI to 1 trillion rubles by 2025.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of Sberbank, said during an economic forum that the next step in the development of AI technologies will be the creation of audit programs that will check decisions made by artificial intelligence.

SPIEF 2023 takes place June 14–17 in St. Petersburg.