Agent Shved Fimich said that the basketball player was saved from death by God and sports training

The official representative of the Moscow CSKA basketball player Alexei Shved, Obrad Fimich, spoke about the attack on his client in Moscow. His words lead “Sport Express”.

According to the agent, God saved the basketball player from death, as well as the fact that Shved has professional sports training. “Aleksey fell, hitting his head on the sidewalk. He received an open penetrating craniocerebral injury with fractures of the bones of the skull and a contusion of the brain! And what would happen if he were a simple untrained person? Fimic said. He also noted that Shved was in the restaurant with his wife and called the behavior of the attackers unacceptable.

Related materials:

The Swede was attacked on May 1 in the center of Moscow

It was reported that the incident occurred at the exit of the June restaurant on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street. The 34-year-old basketball player had a conflict with a company of five men. A fight ensued, the athlete fell from the blow of one of the attackers. The staff of the restaurant came to his aid. It was noted that the Swede was intoxicated.

See also The veterinarian spoke about the popular mutilation operations for pets As a result of the attack, the Swede received a head injury

The athlete called an ambulance, but he refused hospitalization and went home. There, the basketball player became ill, he was again called to the doctors, and on the second attempt, the Shved went to the hospital.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stated that at present the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the incident. The audit will be made a procedural decision.

CSKA reacted to the incident

Andrey Vatutin, president of the CSKA basketball club, spoke about the attack on Shved. According to him, Shved has already filed a complaint with the police. The functionary also expressed the hope that the attackers would be found. He noted that Shved will miss the upcoming matches within the framework of the VTB United League.

I understand that there is no threat to life, but it will be clear today or tomorrow how seriously health has suffered. The Swede will stay in hospital as long as it takes to recover See also Ten experiences that every tourist should do in Mexico (told by a Mexican) Andrey Vatutin

Video of the incident has surfaced online.

The published video shows how a group of people gather near the entrance to the June restaurant, which then runs away. The details of the incident are difficult to consider. Appeared informationthat a drunken company of men was kicked out of the restaurant, and the Swede reprimanded them.

As a result, the attackers waited for the basketball player at the entrance to the institution, after which a fight ensued.

On the eve of the attack, Shved played in the decisive match of the VTB United League semifinal series against Lokomotiv Kuban. The Moscow team was defeated in overtime with a score of 100:103 and for the first time in history did not reach the final of the tournament. The Swede became the most productive player of the match with 22 points.