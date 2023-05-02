Alexey Shved, the 34-year-old Russian guard of CSKA Moscow, has been hospitalized since yesterday evening in a hospital in the capital with severe head trauma caused by a fall following the attack by a group of 4 hooligans outside a restaurant where Shved was having dinner together with the family after the match that marked the elimination in the Baltic League (Vtb League) of the Moscow club, beaten in game-7 by Lokomotiv Kuban in the semifinals.

the ambush

—

The group of assailants, supporters of CSKA, had already targeted Shved inside the club, then followed him when he left and moved on to violence. The “Principino” fell, hitting his head violently, being rescued by the restaurant staff, who managed to drive away the “fans”, who accused him of a performance that was not up to par in the decisive match. Shved initially refused hospitalization but once he got home he felt ill and was forced to ask for help. CSKA announced the incident in a press release, adding that Shved will not be available for the series with Kazan for 3rd and 4th place. “You have to ask the doctors – said the CSKA president when asked about Alexey’s condition – As far as I know, his life is not in danger but I am not able to tell you the seriousness of the situation”.