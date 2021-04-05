To ensure growth, the development banks of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) need to reach a new level of interaction. This was stated in an article for RBC by the chairman of the state development corporation VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov.

He drew attention to the IMF estimates, according to which the pandemic in 2020 cost the world $ 28 trillion. “Not a single economy has been able to avoid losses, including the economies of the BRICS Forum. Almost all countries except China showed a decrease in GDP by the end of the year, ”Shuvalov said, adding that the prompt anti-crisis measures of the five governments helped to avoid a deep decline in their economies.

In his opinion, countries need to rethink their economic policies. Shuvalov noted that “the recovering economy should be built on new, more stable and fair principles.” In particular, he pointed to the growth of the build back better movement, which is based on the demand for a transition to a green economy and responsible business conduct.

On April 4, Bloomberg Economics suggested that in 2021 the countries of the world will quickly recover their economies after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but some, including Russia, may lag behind the “leaders of the post-pandemic world” – the United States and China. This is due to the pace of vaccination of the population against COVID-19 and tight monetary policy. Agency experts predict that the overall recovery of the world economy will go at a record pace and its growth will be a record for more than half a century 6.9 percent.

Bloomberg previously wrote that the Russian economy, which suffered significantly less than others during the pandemic, has already begun recovery from the coronavirus recession. This is due to the decision of the Russian authorities not to reintroduce a nationwide quarantine. According to some estimates, the country’s GDP may return to pre-crisis levels by the fourth quarter of 2021.