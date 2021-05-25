Netflix has already revealed the anime that it intends to premiere next month, and among them is the premiere of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie.

This series will be available on this video-on-demand service under the name of Record of Ragnarok, and is based on the homonymous manga, which is the result of the work of the writers Shinya Umemura Y Takumi fukuias well as the illustrator Ajichika. The studio in charge of the anime is Graphinica.

The gods want to end humanity once and for all

What is this story about? It is assumed that every so often, which is measured in millions of years, the gods and goddesses of all known mythologies and pantheons meet.

That’s in the Humanity Survival Conference, where to ‘kill time’ they decide the fate of humans. On this occasion, they come to the conclusion that people are too stupid, since they make mistake after mistake, and do not mend their way.

This is why they are inclined to kill everyone. But before the final decision is made, a Valkyrie, the greatest of all and whose name is Brunhild, propose a tournament.

The most outstanding humans of all time will face the deities in a battle arena. This is how this cunning Valkyrie has given humanity a new chance in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie, a premiere that will come to Netflix in the course of June.

The way the competition is set up is that the first team, either gods or humans, to win seven out of thirteen fights wins. The fact is that humanity has it complicated.

Deities like Thor, the Norse god of lightning, as well as Anubis, the Egyptian god of death, and even demigods like himself Hercules. On the side of humans is the first man, Adam, as well as Lü bu Y Jack the Ripper.

At first the gods did not take seriously the proposal of Brunhild, and she asks them if they are afraid of men.

That irritates those present, so they decide to accept his proposal just to prove it wrong. It is this Valkyrie and her sisters who have a duty to choose the humans who will represent humanity, so their choices are quite unique. Some stand out especially for their strength.

The anime’s release date is not known for sure

But others for their great intellect, something that can give them the advantage against some of the gods. So far, what has been seen in some previews of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie looks promising.

You can imagine that this premiere is to get the attention of demographics. shounen. That is, of people who, although they are not children, are adolescents and young adults. It is a market sector that Netflix seeks to cover, and that is very present in other services.

Especially Crunchyroll Y Funimation. When will this anime premiere in Netflix? There is a rumor about June 23, but the company has not disclosed the precise date. It is only known that it will be next month. The Web page It is already online, but at the moment there is not much to see.



