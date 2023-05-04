













Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – Who is Siegfried?

Let’s remember that Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok It takes characters from the different pantheons of world gods and heroes from the universal collective imagination. From various fictional edges, he frames his particular stories and tries to respect the original narrative lines of each of the myths of the heroes.

Because of this, it is likely that the myth of Siegfried and Brunhilde is essentially replicated, which is a story of love and revenge -as the first classics usually are-. Next we will tell you where the new demigod of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

Siegfried is also known as Sigurd, Sîvrit, Siegfried or “the dragon slayer”.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – Everything you need to know about Siegfried, Brunhilde’s boyfriend

Who is the original Siegfried?

Siegfried is a mythical hero from the Norse Völsunga saga. You wouldn’t imagine where Harry Potter’s cloak came from, well, we reveal that the hero accomplished many terrible deeds thanks to it, and the inspiration of JK Rowling is evident.

Siegfried is also a kind of replica of Achilles. The hero is known for having defeated the dragon Fáfnir, one of the most dangerous in the world. After his murder she was bathed in his blood, only one side of his chest was not hit by the cloak and hence his only weak point, by which he would know his end, like Achilles.

Probably, this weak point is taken up in the narrative of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok: Siegfried and Brunhilde

The beginning of the saga lets us see Siegfried after defeating Fáfnir —by a commission from Regin, the blacksmith—, he acquires various powers, including absolute strength and understanding the language of birds. In addition to some treasures, such as the invisibility cloak.

Thanks to his powers, he finds out that he is about to be betrayed, and after this, he will also have to go to rescue a cursed woman to acquire more things from her.

This cursed woman is none other than Brunhilde de Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, that she was banished by Odin after she murdered a warrior without permission. She is left in a castle on fire and destined to sleep forever. Siegfried must reach her overcoming many obstacles to kiss her and thus marry her and free her from her cruel fate.

However, this will not be allowed by some of Odin’s sprees that will affect Brunhilde directly.

We must emphasize that hethe romances of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok They rest on the narrative backbone of Nordic myths from the perspective that the Valkyries voluntarily submit to the knights who defeat them in physical and mental strength. After this, and the success of Siegfried, Brunhilde will fall madly in love with her hero, with whom, it is worth mentioning, she will not be destined to be.

In fact, after this, Siegfried will have to marry someone else, Krimilda, the sister of Günter, a king of the Nordic lands who wants to expand and take over the kingdom of Queen Brunhilda. To get Krimilda’s hand, the hero will have to help Günter.

Brunhilda will be deceived by Siegfried, only then will she agree to marry Gunter, however, the queen will realize the deceptions at the end of the first part of The Song of the Nibelungs —where this part of Siegfried’s story belongs. After this, he will seek revenge and kill the hero.

To learn more about the origin of Siegfried

It appears in the following Medieval Norse works:

the saga Völsunga

the epic poem Sigurðarkviða in skamma

And the most recent and refreshing opera adaptation The Ring of the Nibelung by Richard Wagner that contains precisely from the history of the Valkyries to that of the kingdoms.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok: Origin of the Arena

It seems that the manga story is faithful to the romance between Siegfried and Brunhilde, however it remains to be seen. what are the reasons why the demigod was imprisoned in Tartarus and what are the couple’s terms after the latest events.

Although after Siegfried’s last words, it seems that they still have a particular bond. Let’s see what kind of hero is presented to us in the arena of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

